Latest: Man dies after late-night shooting in Tallaght

Update 10.54pm: A man who was shot earlier tonight in Tallaght has died, gardaí have confirmed.

The man, aged in his late 20s, suffered gunshot wounds at Fortunestown Lane, Tallaght, Dublin 24 at approximately 9.20pm.

he received medical assistance at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later. A post mortem is to be arranged.

The scene at Fortunestown Lane is preserved pending a Garda technical examination.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information, particularly those who may have been in the vicinity of Fortunestown Lane Tallaght to contact the incident room at Tallaght Garda Station on 01-666 6000, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666111 or any Garda Station.

Earlier:

Gardaí at Tallaght are investigating a shooting in Tallaght tonight.

The incident happened at Fortunestown Lane Tallaght Dublin 24 at around 9.20pm this evening.

A man believed to be in his 20s received a number of gunshot wounds.

Emergency services are currently at the scene.

Gardaí have issued an appeal for anybody who was in the area between 9pm and 9.30pm to contact them at Tallaght Garda Station.