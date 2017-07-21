Latest: Man arrested over sexual assault and false imprisonment of Spanish teen

Update: A man has been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a young Spanish student in Dublin.

A suspect was arrested by investigating officers on Monday morning and held for questioning at Irishtown garda station on Dublin’s southside until Tuesday evening.

He is expected to be brought before Dublin District Court this afternoon.

An 18-year-old told Gardai she was taken to a tent on waste ground near Sandymount beach last weekend, tied up and assaulted a number of times.

Over the past few days Gardai have been examining footage from the area where the alleged attack took place and the route from the city centre to Sandymount taken by the victim.

Yesterday, questions were raised when a 24-year-old suspect in the alleged assault of the Spanish student in Dublin was on bail at the time for a different offence.