Latest: Man (27) killed in shooting in West Dublin

Update 5.10pm: A 27-year-old man has been shot dead in West Dublin.

The victim, who it is believed is related to the Hutch family, was killed at a halting site in Ronanstown.

Garda Technical Bureau at the scene at Bridgeview halting site this evening. Pic: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Details of this shooting are still emerging but it is understood a man in his 20s was sitting in his car when he was shot shortly after 3pm at the Bridgeview Halting Site in Ronanstown.

Emergency services were called to the scene and worked on the victim but he died a short time later.

The victim is believed to be related to the Hutch family and Gardaí are now investigating if the death is related to the ongoing gangland feud in Dublin.

A car was found on fire a short distance away at Crag Avenue Business Park, and that scene - along with the scene of the shooting - have been sealed off.

An incident room has been established at Lucan Garda Station where investigating Gardaí will conduct a case conference later this evening.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact the incident room.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lucan Garda Station 01-6667300, Ronanstown Garda Station 01-6667700 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Pic: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Update 4pm: Man 'seriously injured’ in shooting in West Dublin

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a shooting incident at Bridgeview Halting Site on Cloverhill Road.

The alarm was raised shortly after 3pm and a number of Garda units and emergency services are currently at the scene.

Emergency services were called to the scene and are working on the victim who is in a critical condition.

Gardaí are investigating if the shooting is feud related.

It is understood the victim is a member of the Hutch Family.

There are reports a second person has also been injured in the shooting but this has not been confirmed.

More to follow.

Digital desk