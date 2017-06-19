Latest: Máire Whelan formally appointed to the Appeals Court

Update 11.23am: Former Attorney General Máire Whelan is now a judge of the Court of Criminal Appeal.

Judge Whelan was formally appointed in a short ceremony at Aras an Uachtarán in the past half hour - despite numerous objections to the move.

Her warrant of appointment was signed by President Higgins and countersigned by An Taoiseach.

Two judges of the High Court - Eileen Creedon and Charles Meenan - have also been appointed at the ceremony.

There has been ongoing political upheaval over Maire Whelan's nomination but the Government maintains the decision is entirely legal.

Update 9.58am: Fine Gael have been accused of 'arrogantly proceeding' with the appointment of Máire Whelan to the Appeals Court.

The former Attorney General was given the job during Enda Kenny's final Cabinet meeting as Taoiseach.

But there have been numerous objections to the way in which she got it.

Ms Whelan is due to be officially appointed by the President this morning.

However Fianna Fáil's Dara Calleary thinks it is a bad idea.

"I can't understand why Fine Gael are so arrogantly proceeding with this appointment given the genuine questions that hang over the process, given the genuine concerns that hang over what was a process that is weakened, and the very fact that Máire Whelan stayed in the room while her own position was being considered is a further weakening of that process," he said.

Earlier: The controversial appointment of the former Attorney General as a judge is to go ahead later this morning.

Máire Whelan will become a member of the Court of Appeal, despite ongoing political upheaval over her nomination.

At 10.30am Whelan will be formally appointed as a member of the Court of Appeal, in a brief ceremony at Aras an Uachtarain.

That appointment comes just six days after she was nominated by Cabinet, where it is reported that neither Whelan, nor the then-justice minister Frances Fitzgerald, revealed that three existing judges also wanted the job. Whelan herself had not applied for it.

The appointment has quickly become a serious political cloud over Varadkar’s administration, with the opposition calling it a cronyist stroke, and even independent ministers in cabinet calling for it to be reviewed.

Fianna Fáil has even claimed it could be a breach of its government deal, and could bring down the government.

However, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar insists it is perfectly legal, and this morning the process will be complete, when the appointment is finalised.

It is unlikely, however, to end the political outcry.