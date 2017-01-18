Latest: Lucan murder victim named locally; Row followed crash between number of cars

Update 12.15pm: A 36-year-old man has been murdered following an altercation in West Dublin in the early hours of this morning.

The man has been named locally as Neil Reilly from Lucan, a father of one.

He was killed when a fight broke out following a crash in The Glebe in Lucan, which came a short time after shots were fired at a house in nearby Ronanstown.

Nobody was injured in that incident at Liscarne Gardens in Ronanstown.

Superintendent Dermot Mann says after the incident in Ronanstown, there was a fight in the Glebe in Lucan.

Superintendent Mann said: "What had happened there was a number of cars had crashed into the car here. We are not sure how many cars and we are not sure how many people were involved.

"But after the crash, there was a serious altercation on the street involving five to six people, or maybe more.

"Following on from that, one of the people was injured, he was taken by ambulance to James Connolly Memorial Hospital, where he was laterpronounced dead around 5.30 this morning. Obviously we have started a murder investigation."

Members of the Gardai and Forensic experts search Glebe housing estate in the Esker area of Lucan, Co Dublin, this morning. Pic: Collins

A Mazda car, which had damage to the front bumper and the passenger side wing, was found at the scene at The Glebe.

The crime scene is a short distance from Gaelscoil Esker Riada and concerned parents spoke to local representatives as they did the school run.

William Lavelle, a Fine Gael councillor for the area, said: "They are all very upset and shocked.

"This incident happened several hundred metres from where we had that awful murder a month or so ago.

"This is the second incident in as many months. Obviously people are shocked that someone has lost their life and they are angry that the good name of Lucan is dragged down."

Mark Desmond was shot dead in Griffeen Valley Park in Lucan in early December.

Gardaí are appealing for information from any witnesses to the incident this morning.

They have said that a number of shots were fired at a house at Liscairne Gardens, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, at around 4am when a number of people were in the house at the time.

Nobody was injured, and a number of vehicles were seen fleeing the scene.

They are also are appealing for witnesses to the collision at The Glebe, Esker, Lucan, a short time later after 4am.

Gardaí have said it is possible a number of people may have left the scene on foot.

A number of vehicles have been seized for technical examination.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lucan Garda Station on 01 - 6667300, or Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111.

Update 11am: A murder investigation is underway following the death of a man in Dublin in the early hours of this morning.

It is understood an altercation took place in Ronanstown before the man was killed in Lucan.

Gardaí have sealed off an area of the Glebe in Lucan, where it is understood the man, in his 30s, was struck by a car.

Officers are technically examining a number of scenes, while reports of shots being fired are also being looked into.

The man was taken to James Connolly Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Earlier:

A murder investigation is underway following the death of a man in Dublin in the early hours of this morning.

It happened at The Glebe in the Esker area of Lucan at around 4am, and the man was taken by ambulance to James Connolly Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It is understood an altercation happened before the man died which is being investigated by Gardai.

Officers are technically examining a number of scenes, while reports of shots being fired are also being looked into.

Detectives are due to update the media on the investigation shortly.