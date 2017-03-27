Latest: Locals 'totally shocked' after woman's body found in northside Cork apartment

Update 12.42pm: Locals in the area where a woman's body was discovered in a flat in the early hours of this morning have said they are shocked and horrified at the news, writes Noel Baker.

The woman, 39, was found in the property to the rear of a shop on Popham's Road in Farranree on the north side of the city after 3am today. It is understood she had neck and head injuries.

A man, who is in his 40s, was arrested at the scene and is being detained at Mayfield Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of The Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The area around the front of the property was sealed off for a technical examination and State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster attended the scene this morning.

The woman's body was removed shortly after 11am and a full post mortem is due to take place later today.

The victim is understood to be from a southside suburb. The flat where she was found is believed to have been rented by a man for at least the past year.

This morning locals gathered close to the property and a bouquet of flowers was left at the entrance to the flat once the woman's body had been removed.

Those present said they did not know the woman and few said they had any knowledge of the man renting the property.

Local woman Ann Buckley, who has lived in the area for 59 years, said: "We are shocked, totally shocked. Nothing like this ever happened here.

"She is someone's child. Imagine her parents this morning."

Another woman said the incident had put Farranree "on the map" for the wrong reasons.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses or to anyone with any information to contact them at Watercourse Rd Garda station on 021 4558260.

Earlier:

Neighbour and local Sinn Fein city councillor, Kenneth Collins, said the community has been left shocked and devastated.

"I live just a few doors away and heard the sirens early this morning. It's just awful to think this has happened," he said.

"This is a mature area of the city and there has never been anything like this here. All the residents are in shock and our thoughts and prayers go to the victim and her family."

“The area is very tight and everyone knows everyone else, so for an incident like this to happen here is very sad.”

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Watercourse Road Garda Station on 021-4558260 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.