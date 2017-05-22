LATEST: Leo Varadkar increases his support in race for Fine Gael leadership

Update - 11.15am: Leo Varadkar has won another supporter in the race to become Fine Gael leader, junior minister Andrew Doyle.

It means Varadkar now has the public support of 46 members of the parliamentary party requiring Simon Coveney's campaign to win more than three-quarters of the votes of ordinary members.

Varadkar is due to unveil his policy proposals this morning - which will include relaxing plans to lower our national debt, in order to free up more cash for investment.

Earlier: Simon Coveney's campaign manager has admitted they did not expect Leo Varadkar to get the level of support he did among Fine Gael's parliamentary party.

Damien English says he thought the split would be more 50/50.

Leo Varadkar is due to outline his policy priorities later, after Simon Coveney revealed his yesterday.

Mr Coveney's campaign manager Damien English says they were a bit surprised at how things unfolded on the first days of the campaign.