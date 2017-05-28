Latest: Leo Varadkar goes on the offensive at final hustings in Cork

Update 9.10pm:The final Fine Gael leadership hustings is underway in Cork.

Leo Varadkar has come out on the front foot attacking a number of the policies suggested by Simon Coveney.

He's also said Fine Gael has enough enemies already without creating more within the party through this contest.

While Simon Coveney has talked about shining a light through cynical politics in Ireland.

A rowdy crowd in Cork has booed Mr Varadkar at times for attacking Mr Coveney.

You can watch the Cork hustings here.





Earlier: The final Fine Gael leadership hustings takes place this evening.

Leo Varadkar and Simon Coveney have been touring the country trying to drum up support for their leadership bids.

Simon Coveney has home advantage tonight as the final leadership debate takes place in the Clayton Hotel Silver Springs in his native Cork.

There have been hustings in Dublin, Carlow and Ballinasloe over the past few nights.

Simon Coveney is still trying to make up the lead conceded to Leo Varadkar among parliamentary party members - though the contest does look somewhat more even than it did a week ago.

It is the final chance for both candidates to debate each other in front of members this evening - and to land a killer blow before polls open for some 21,000 Fine Gael members to start voting tomorrow

That process will take until Friday, when we find out will be the new leader of Fine Gael, and the country.