Latest: Lengthy diversion in place following fatal road crash in Longford

Update 1.52pm: Gardaí are warning motorists travelling to or from the North West today of a lengthy diversion at Longford for the next few hours following a fatal road crash.

A 22-year-old man was killed in the collision on the main N4 between Newtownforbes and Rooskey in the early hours of this morning.

Traffic coming from the west is being diverted via Rooskey and Tarmonbarry.

While there is a longer diversion for traffic coming from Dublin which is being diverted out the N5 at Longford to Scramogue Cross and back into Rooskey.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the crash to contact them.

Earlier: 22-year-old man dies in Longford crash

A young man has died in a crash in Longford.

The single vehicle crash happened just outside Newtownforbes at around 1.00am this morning.

The 22-year-old driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Garda forensic collision investigators are currently at the scene and the road is closed to traffic.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí.