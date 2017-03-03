Latest: Leaders of Sinn Féin and Alliance Party among first elected in N. Ireland Assembly vote

Update - 3.15pm: So far 12 of the 90 available seats have been filled, with Sinn Féin's northern leader Michelle O'Neill and Alliance Party leader Naomi Long among them.

Former Democratic Unionist communities minister Paul Givan was elected in Lagan Valley while Sinn Féin's former economy minister Mairtin O Muilleoir also secured his return to the Assembly chamber, romping home in south Belfast.

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long was later elected in east Belfast.

Among other confirmed results, Democratic Unionist Alex Easton, Alliance's Stephen Farry and Ulster Unionist Alan Chambers were elected in North Down while Sinn Féin's Elisha McCallion was elected in Foyle.

Update - 2.30pm: First results are coming in the Northern Ireland Assembly election, with a big win for Sinn Féin in Belfast West.

Sinn Féin’s Orlaithi Flynn topped the poll there, while the party’s Máirtín Ó Muilleoir was also elected in South Belfast.

Orlaithi Flynn after being elected as the new Sinn Féin MLA for West Belfast at the Titanic Exhibition Centre, Belfast,

Three other seats have been filled in the North Down constituency - with one seat each for the UUP, DUP and Alliance parties.

Earlier: Turnout in the Northern Ireland Assembly election has hit its highest level since the year of the Good Friday peace agreement.

Almost two thirds of the electorate voted in yesterday's poll - with the future of powersharing hanging in the balance.

The number taking to the ballot boxes swelled to 64.78%, 10% higher than last year's Stormont poll.

A total of 812,783 votes were cast.

Northern Ireland election fought along "tribal lines" and could still lead to "stalemate" says @endamcclafferty pic.twitter.com/xVck5vXDum — DailySunday Politics (@daily_politics) March 3, 2017

The snap Stormont Assembly election was called following January's collapse of the ministerial coalition with the DUP and Sinn Fén at its helm in a row over a botched green energy scheme.

Soaring viewing figures for the two main TV leaders' debates had hinted at a surge in voter engagement, something borne out on polling day.

What impact the increased turnout will have on the results will only start to become clear when the first returns start to filter through during Friday afternoon.

In the first Assembly election after devolution began, in June 1998, 69.88% turned out.

It came just months after the Belfast Agreement, which largely ended the 30-year conflict.

Some of the 18 constituency counts are set to extend into Saturday.

A total of 228 candidates are vying for the 90 seats in Stormont's slimmed-down devolved legislature.

The Assembly poll was the second in 10 months.

The last coalition executive led by the two largest parties at Stormont - the Democratic Unionists and Sinn Fein - collapsed in January, only eight months after last May's election.

Michelle O'Neill, leader of Sinn Fein in Northern Ireland, (left) arrives at the Seven Towers Leisure Centre, Ballymena.

They fell out over the unionist party's handling of a botched green energy scheme and are also at odds on a host of other issues.

If the former partners in government are again returned as the main players, they will have three weeks to resolve their multiple differences and form a new administration.

The reimposition of direct rule from London is on the cards if the post-election talks fail.

The Ulster Unionists and nationalist Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP), which have presented themselves as an alternative partnership, are bidding to wrest control away from the fractious former allies.

The cross-community Alliance Party is also hopeful of a strengthened mandate.

If the three-week post-election deadline passes, Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire is legally obliged to call yet another election.

However, in those circumstances, the Government may pass emergency legislation to suspend devolution for the first time in 10 years ahead of more lengthy negotiations.

While the Assembly ballot will not change how Theresa May's Government treats talks to leave the European Union, the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland is a key Brexit issue.

Five Assembly seats are up for grabs in each constituency, with the overall number returned falling from 108 to 90 as a consequence of the implementation of previously agreed reform measures.

Northern Ireland uses the single transferable vote (STV) proportional representation electoral system.