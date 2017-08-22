Latest: Lanes re-open after five-car collision on M50

Update 8.26am: All lanes are now open again after a five-car collision on M50 North motorway at Junction 9 this morning.

No serious injuries have been reported.

Traffic is still slow on the approach to the area and motorists are advised to take care.

DUBLIN: Emergency services have cleared the collision on the M50 northbound after J9 Red Cow & all lanes open. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) August 22, 2017

Earlier:

A five-car car collision at Junction 9 on M50 North motorway has slowed traffic significantly this morning.

All lanes North were initially closed, but the middle and right lanes have now opened.

M50 UPDATE: Traffic can pass now on M50 northbound in middle & right lanes after J9 Red Cow. Delays remain https://t.co/g8d4MHOdBF — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) August 22, 2017

Traffic is "getting by very slowly", according to gardaí.

It is understood that five vehicles were involved in a crash at around 7.20pm this morning just after the Red Cow roundabout.

The collision involved one vehicle in the hard shoulder, one in the median and one in the auxiliary lane.

Emergency services at scene.