LATEST: Kenny ’unlikely’ to name departure date at FG meeting

Latest: Enda Kenny has been addressing the Fine Gael Parliamentary Party this evening on his future as leader.

Fine Gael party members will gather at 5.30pm today to hear from Taoiseach about his departure from office

Fine Gael has requested TDs and senators to hand over their phones at tonight’s meeting

The request has been made "out of respect" for Enda Kenny and due to concerns over previous leaks

Charlie Flanagan has said that the Government’s work has not been interrupted by leadership issues

Update 5.40pm: Enda Kenny has been addressing the Fine Gael Parliamentary Party this evening on his future as leader.

He has been defending his stewardship of the party and the country, but he is unlikely to commit to any actual date for stepping down.

Speaking ahead of this evenings meeting, Fine Gael TD Ciaran Cannon said he wants Enda Kenny to outline a definitive timeline regarding his leadership.

"I mean he’s been quite definitive in the past in saying that he’s not going to lead us into the next election.

"There was a belief or a feeling across Fine Gael certainly in the last six months or so that the next election was quite a long way away - none of us are too certain on that."

Update 4.15pm: The Foreign Affairs Minister says the work of Government is not being interrupted by the Fine Gael leadership issue.

Enda Kenny is due to address his parliamentary party this evening regarding his future as leader.

Speaking this afternoon Charlie Flanagan said the media is overstating the issue.

"The work of Government undoubtedly continues.

"On Monday when I was welcoming the Foreign Minister of the United Emirates for discussions here, I was asked a single question on my way in - which was about the leadership of my party - and my brief reply was aired on the national news for the next 24 hours."

Simon Coveney is tipped to be a main contender to replace Kenny.

Update 4.05pm: A Fine Gael spokesman has moved to clarify that TD Josepha Madigan has only requested phones be confiscated at tonight’s meeting of the party, but has not submitted a formal motion, writes Daniel McConnell.

The clarification from spokesman Barry Duggan to journalists came after Ms Madigan’s request became known, causing a considerable stir around Leinster House.

The message from Mr Duggan read: “All, heads up. That was a request from Josepha regarding tonight’s meeting re mobile phones – not a motion. Will be dealt with by chairman at the meeting”.

Party members will gather at 5.30pm to hear from Taoiseach Enda Kenny as to his intentions about departing from office.

Earlier: Fine Gael is to take the unprecedented step of ordering TDs and senators to hand over their mobile phones before tonight’s crunch parliamentary party meeting in a bid to prevent any details about Taoiseach Enda Kenny’s departure plans leaking out, write Fiachra Ó Cionnaith and Elaine Loughlin.

The controversial decision - which is in marked contrast to the usual approach to the weekly behind closed doors meetings and has never been made before - has been called for due to concerns over previous leaks and "out of respect" for Mr Kenny.

In a motion to the parliamentary party tonight, Dublin-Rathdown TD Josepha Madigan will ask for a "phone free" meeting to take place "out of respect" for allowing Mr Kenny to explain his position fully before his plans are made public.

It is understood those supporting the motion will cite the fact that recent parliamentary party meetings have effectively becoming public due to the level of leaking involved, a situation highlighted last week by senator Paul Coghlan.

While a large number of TDs and senators are likely to be uncomfortable with the measure, it is unclear whether they will oppose it due to the fact this may indicate they are behind regular leaks from the meeting.

However, given the public need for clarity on Mr Kenny’s future as Taoiseach due to the impact it may have on Government stability and wider policies, the move is likely to be criticised.

In addition, it has given the impression Fine Gael is seeking to limit information on its leadership issue after Sunday’s decision by Social Protection Minister Leo Varadkar to close down an official Fine Gael What’s App messaging group after a message from Foreign Affairs Minister Charlie Flanagan suggesting Health Minister Simon Harris will run as a leadership candidate.