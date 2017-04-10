Latest: Jobs on the line as unions and management hope for Bus Éireann deal today

Update 1.10pm: Jobs are on the line this lunchtime as all parties push for a deal in the Bus Éireann dispute.

Unions and management have promised that an agreement will be reached by this evening to end the long running strike, which has now entered its 18th day.

Both sides are focused on bringing the industrial action to an end, but that depends on what deal is put in place.

Early indications are that there could be a number of job cuts at Bus Éireann - something which union reps were not denying this morning.

Dermot O’Leary of the NBRU says today's set of discussions are “critical”.

A deal is expected to be announced at some stage this evening, which will then put to employees to ballot on.

Update 11.20am: The NBRU said its members at Bus Éireann won't accept a deal if it doesn't safeguard the future of the majority of workers.

Talks are underway between unions and management at the WRC in a bid to resolve the long running dispute.

A proposal is expected this evening, which could see buses back on the roads tomorrow.

The NBRU's Dermot O'Leary said workers will remain resilient.

“We’re 18 days on the picket line now and the longer it goes on the more resilient those people become.

“It’s not the case that people will accept any bit of paper that emanates from these talks, they want to see something comprehensive. They need assurances around their future.”

Update 10.20am: Talks at the WRC aimed at resolving the Bus Eireann strike are getting underway around now.

Unions hope to have a deal to put to members by the end of the day.

It would then go to a ballot - meaning buses could be back on the road tomorrow.

Willie Noone from SIPTU suggested the deal may involve large job losses.

“Our job as trade unions is to protect as many decent jobs as possible and to protect decent jobs that means there are going to be consequences.

“And there will be job losses. I’m not going to comment exactly at this particular moment in time but we are talking in excess of 120 and possibly way more than that.”

Earlier: Union representatives at Bus Éireann are hopeful a resolution can be found at today's talks.

Delegates have been locked in discussions at the Workplace Relations Commission all weekend in a bid to solve the long running dispute over cost cutting measures at the company.

Strike action at the bus network is now in its 18th day, with thousands of commuters and business affected across the country.

Dermot O' Leary of the NBRU said both sides committed last night to try and reach a resolution in 24 hours.

“We need to do it because people have been on the picket line now for touching on 18 days. Commuters have been without a service in rural Ireland and people need to understand that that is having a major effect on towns and cities.”