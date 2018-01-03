Latest: Japanese man stabbed to death in Dundalk, two people injured, 18-yr-old arrested

Update - 1.09pm: Gardaí are trying to establish a motive for a number of stabbings in Co. Louth.

A 24-year-old man has been killed and two others injured in the attacks in Dundalk.

An 18-year-old man, originally from Egypt, has been arrested.

The scene of the fatal attack on Avenue Road, Dundalk this morning. Pic: Colin Keegan, Collins

Just before 9am this morning, a 24-year-old Japanese man was attacked and stabbed on Avenue Road in Dundalk. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other people - believed to be Irish - were subsequently stabbed or assaulted nearby but the extent of their injuries are not known.

Two sniffer dogs have been examining the scene on Avenue Road.

12.09pm: Man stabbed to death in Dundalk, two others injured

Gardaí have confirmed that two other people have been injured in an attack in Dundalk in which a man was stabbed to death this morning.

The victim of this attack is understood to be Asian and was stabbed just before nine this morning on Avenue Road in Dundalk, Co Louth.

Two other people were also hurt in the stabbing but the extent of their injuries are not known.

A man, believed to be from the Middle East, has been arrested and brought to Dundalk Garda Station for questioning.

Gardaí are now working to try establish a motive for this stabbing and if the victims knew the attacker each other or if it was a random attack.

10.05am: Man stabbed to death in Dundalk, others injured

Gardaí say they are at the scene of a fatal stabbing in Co Louth.

Thay have said a man was been pronounced dead at the scene of the incident in Dundalk which happened shortly before 9am this morning.

They also said a number of other people were injured in the incident.

One man has been arrested and is being held in Dundalk Garda Station.

Officers are preserving three scenes for technical examination: Avenue Road, Inner Relief Road and Seatown.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.