Latest: 'It still feels like a dream' - Ibrahim Halawa arrives home

Latest: Ibrahim Halawa has arrived in Dublin airport after spending four years in an Egyptian prison.

"When I was on the plane & I saw the green land, it's so green, it's so beautiful. I haven't the green in so long," #ibrahimhalawa #iestaff pic.twitter.com/DI0AyP4hRD — Irish Examiner (@irishexaminer) October 24, 2017

The moment Ibrahim Halawa arrived home to Dublin pic.twitter.com/RoTYgYyCKE — RTÉ News (@rtenews) October 24, 2017

Halawa flew back to Ireland with his sister, Nasaybi, and Ambassador to Egypt Sean O'Regan.

They landed in Dublin around 11am this morning.

Dawn. A new day. A new beginning. It was a pleasure to see you home safely Ibrahim. All very best for the future. #Halawa #IbrahimHalawa pic.twitter.com/NsR1VoI4wr — Seán O Regan (@SeanOReganIRL) October 24, 2017

The 21-year-old, from Firhouse in Dublin was emotional meeting his family and friends again.

Ibrahim Halawa hugging his best friends on return pic.twitter.com/UZfutHr3YQ — Stephanie Grogan (@StephGrogan3) October 24, 2017

Minister for Children and Independent TD Katherine Zappone was also there alongside Ibrahim's family to welcome him home.

With Ibrahim Halawa family...Welcome Home.... pic.twitter.com/HePuHNxmgl — Katherine Zappone (@KZapponeTD) October 24, 2017

Crowds gathered at arrivals in Dublin airport to greet him.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan is happy Ibrahim has returned home after a difficult four years in Egypt.

He said: "I am delighted that Ibrahim Halawa has returned home to his family in Ireland after a long and extremely difficult ordeal in Egypt.

“I have met the Halawa family many times and I know they have longed for the day when Ibrahim would be back in Dublin with his family. This is a very special day for Ibrahim and his loved ones.

“During Ibrahim’s time in prison he received exceptional levels of consular care from officials in Cairo and Dublin; I thank all those involved.

“I wish Ibrahim all the best for the future.”

Earlier: Ibrahim Halawa will arrive back in Ireland today after four years in an Egyptian prison.

The Dubliner was released last week, and is due in Dublin Airport this morning.

Aged just 17 Ibrahim Halawa was arrested in 2013 and spent the next four years in prison after repeated delays to his mass trial.

Along with 500 others he was charged after a protest against a military coup in Cairo.

Mr Halawa, the son of prominent Dublin Muslim cleric Sheikh Hussein Halawa, was a student at the time.

His three sisters, Somaia, Fatima and Omaima, were also arrested during the crackdown on the 2013 protest but later released on bail and returned to Dublin.

They were acquitted following trial in absentia.

Ibrahim Halawa was cleared of all charges last month and on Thursday was released from prison.

His family have said they are preparing their home for his return as he gets ready to touch down on Irish soil for the first time in four years.

In an Instagram post Ibrahim Halawa thanked everyone who has helped him to get home, and says he is looking forward to arriving back in Dublin.