LATEST: Irish woman found dead in India 'was using British passport'

Update - 10.15am: An Irish woman believed to have been murdered after being found dead near a beach in Goa was travelling under a British passport.

Local media said her body was unclothed and she had marks on her head and face.

The Department later said it was "following up on the suspected murder of an Irish woman in Goa" who had been "using a British passport".

"It has been confirmed that the woman travelled to India using a British passport, so the local British consulate have the lead responsibility in terms of dealings with the Indian authorities," the spokesman added.

"The Irish Embassy is liaising closely with the British authorities and an Irish consular official is travelling from New Delhi to Goa today."

Update - 9.05am: A murder investigation has been launched after an Irish woman was found dead near a beach in Goa.

A number of people have been questioned and one man was arrested.

A post-mortem examination is to be carried out which will reportedly determine if sexual assault charges are put to the suspect.

