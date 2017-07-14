Latest: Irish woman, 35, has died while trekking on Kilimanjaro

Update 10:72pm: A spokesperson for the group trekking in Kilimanjaro said: "Irish woman aged 35 died on Kilimanjaro on July 14, 2017. She died of unknown causes while being treated to by a doctor at the scene."

"Our thoughts and condolences are with her family."

Earlier:An Irish woman in her thirties has died in Kenya.

The woman, who passed away earlier today, is understood to be from the Cork/Waterford area.

She was in Africa as part of a charity fundraiser and was due to climb Mount Kilimanjaro as part of her trip.

She worked for a company based in Co Cork.

Her family members were notified of her passing this afternoon.

The Department of Foreign Affairs will liaise with the family of the deceased in the coming days in relation to the repatriation of the body.

The cause of the accident is not known at this juncture.