Latest: Irish man missing in Canada is named locally

Update: 7.52pm: The missing Irish man who went missing after diving from a bridge in Canada has been named locally as David Gavin.

Mr Gavin is said to be from Castlebar, Co Mayo, where he was a member of Breaffy GAA.

It is believed he moved to Canada a few months ago for work.

Earlier: Police in Canada are searching for a missing Irish man who is believed may have drowned.

The 26-year-old disappeared after diving from a bridge over Beaver Creek in British Colombia last Friday.

An Underwater Recovery Team is set to arrive in the area in the coming days to assist in the search.

Canadian police say they have been in contact with the man's family and friends. The Department of Foreign Affairs says it is aware of an incident involving an Irish citizen.

The Irish Embassy in Ottawa is liaising closely with the local authorities and the department is providing consular assistance.