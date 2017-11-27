Latest: Ireland will have to pay for physical border, says Brexit-backing MP

Update 10.30am: A Brexit-backing MP has been compared to Donald Trump after saying Ireland will have to pay if it wants to erect a physical border with Northern Ireland if Britain leaves the European Union with no deal.

British Labour's Kate Hoey claimed "we won't be putting up the border" to govern EU-UK business through Northern Ireland, even if Britain leaves without agreeing new trade rules with Brussels.

And her remark that "they'll have to pay for it" drew immediate comparisons with the United States president, who has pledged to build a wall on the border with Mexico, which he claims will also pay for it to be built.

Ms Hoey told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "We're not the ones who are going to be putting up the physical border.

"If it ends up with a no dea,l we won't be putting up the border - they'll have to pay for it, because it doesn't need to happen."

Reacting to the MP's comments, Cambridge University classicist Mary Beard tweeted: "When Kate Hoey on @BBCr4today talks about the Irish having to pay for putting up the border between N and S Ireland if there is to be one, she sounds to me dangerously like Mr Trump and Mexico."

The row over how to maintain a "soft" Irish border has become a key sticking point in Brexit negotiations because the Government has committed to leaving the single market and customs union, which allow for frictionless trade among members.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has just a week to meet a European deadline to make progress on the issue, along with the divorce bill and citizens' rights, if she wants EU leaders to agree at the European Council summit on December 14-15 to move on to trade talks.

Ms Hoey said both sides should look to Switzerland and Norway, which are outside the EU but have close trade relationships with it, for solutions to the Irish border issue.

She said: "A lot of the technology, at the Swiss border and in Norway, is done actually away from the border - and of course the Prime Minister has said that she doesn't want cameras at the border.

"There are ways of doing this... why don't the Irish government actually become more positive about this and start looking at solutions with their closest neighbour and closest partner? After all, we are a friend of the Republic of Ireland, the relations have never been as good.

"And yet on this issue it seems like they are more concerned to keep the rest of the EU satisfied than actually looking at concrete positive proposals."

Ms Hoey also claimed Ireland would look to quit the EU once it saw Britain making a success of Brexit.

"We joined the EU together, you joined when we joined, and I wouldn't be a bit surprised if we leave and when we're very successful that you don't start looking as well," she said.

Update 9.45am: The only solution to Ireland's Brexit border row with Britain is to introduce technology to manage multinational trade while turning a blind eye to lower-level cross-frontier movement, former taoiseach Bertie Ahern has suggested.

The issue of how to maintain the "soft" border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland after Brexit is a key stumbling block in Brexit negotiations, and UK Prime Minister Theresa May has just a week to meet a European deadline to make progress before trade talks can begin.

Cabinet minister Liam Fox has said the issue cannot be resolved until it is known what the "end state" of the UK-EU trade relationship will be after Brexit 2019, but Dublin has called for firm guarantees amid fears that the Government's commitment to leaving the single market and customs union could see a return to a hard border.

Mr Ahern said the only option appeared to be using technology to manage a soft border governing EU-UK trade between Ireland and Northern Ireland, while simply ignoring lower level commerce in areas like agriculture.

"Our economy is relatively small, a huge amount of the trade is multinationals; it should be possible, I think, to do that by technology," he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

"But of course, when you come down to agriculture and smaller items, I don't think technology would work.

"One thing we do not want, can't have, is back to a physical border."

He added: "Theresa May, take her at her word, she's confidently said she doesn't want a physical border, the EU don't want a physical border, the Irish Government don't.

"So you're left down with the one alternative - to make technology work in most cases and to throw a blind eye to those areas that can't come in within technology."

Earlier: The Irish government has denied threatening to derail the Brexit negotiations but insisted it would remain "resolute" in its stance over the border row with the UK.

Theresa May has just a week to meet a European Union deadline to make progress on key Brexit stumbling blocks, including the handling of Northern Ireland's border, but Cabinet minister Liam Fox said the issue could not be finally resolved until trade talks with Brussels have progressed.

Dr Fox said a final position could not be reached until it was known what the "end state" of the UK-EU relationship will be after the 2019 separation, but Dublin has indicated trade talks could be held up unless firm guarantees on the border are given by the UK Prime Minister.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney dismissed a claim from Ukip that Ireland was threatening the UK, but insisted that his country must be protected in the Brexit process.

He said: "Ireland is not threatening anybody, least of all a friend, but we remain resolute in our insistence on a sensible way through Brexit that protects Ireland."

Dublin has said that if either the whole of the UK or just Northern Ireland remains in the single market and customs union then there would be no problem with maintaining the current soft border arrangements - a proposal ruled out by the UK Prime Minister.

Mrs May has been given until December 4 to come up with further proposals on issues including the border, the Brexit divorce bill and citizens' rights if European leaders are to give the green light to moving on to the next phase of negotiations covering the future trading relationship between the UK and Brussels.

International Trade Secretary Dr Fox said: "We don't want there to be a hard border but the UK is going to be leaving the customs union and the single market."

He told Sky News's Sunday with Niall Paterson: "We have always had exceptions for Ireland, whether it's in our voting rights, our rights of residence in the UK, we have always accepted a certain asymmetry and that will have to be part of whatever agreement we come to with the European Union but we can't come to a final answer to the Irish question until we get an idea of the end state.

"And until we get into discussions with the EU on the end state that will be very difficult, so the quicker that we can do that the better and we are still in a position where the EU doesn't want to do that."

He blamed the European Commission's "obsession" with forging a closer union for the delays in the Brexit talks, which the UK hopes will move on to discussing trade after a meeting of EU leaders on December 14-15.

European Affairs Minister Helen McEntee acknowledged that some of the final details would have to be dealt with in the next phase of Brexit talks but the UK must come forward with further proposals now to achieve the aim of maintaining a soft border.

Progress on to phase two of the negotiations can only happen if all 27 leaders of the remaining EU countries agree "sufficient progress" has been made on the first set of issues.

Ms McEntee told Channel 4 News: "We cannot say that there is sufficient progress on the Irish issue when there has not been.

"Theresa May's speech in Florence was very welcome, the commitment to not return to a hard border on the island of Ireland is welcome.

"However if all of the options that we feel can make that possible have been taken off the table then we need them to produce something else that will give us confidence, moving into phase two, that this can actually be achieved. To date this has not happened.

"But obviously I would hope, we need to be optimistic, that negotiations can continue before the December council meeting and that we can see some solution to this."

Any arrangement which appeared to give Northern Ireland a separate status would be strongly resisted by the DUP, whose 10 MPs are effectively keeping Mrs May in Downing Street after she lost her majority in the general election.