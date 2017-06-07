Latest: Ireland is 'Europe’s weakest link' in fight against terror, says analyst

Update 10.21am: Security analyst Tom Clonan has said that Ireland is Europe's weakest link in terms of security.

His comments come after a man was detained in Wexford yesterday suspected of having links to London attacker Rachid Redouane, who had lived in Ireland during 2012 and 2015.

“Islamic State is attracted by weakness and gaps in security and Ireland is Europe’s weakest link in terms of our defence, intelligence and policing infrastructure, unfortunately,” he said.

“So it’s very porous between here and the United Kingdom.”

Earlier:

Armed officers from the Special Detective Unit are present at a garda Station in Wexford this morning as a man continues to be questioned in connection with the recent terror attack in London.

A man aged in his 30s was detained in Wexford at around 5pm yesterday as part of ongoing investigations into Irish links to the atrocity.

The suspect is being questioned about documentation connected to Rachid Redouane, one of the three killers behind the weekend attack.

Redouane married British woman Charisse Ann O'Leary in Ireland in November 2012 and gave an address in Rathmines, Dublin.

He left the country at some point and is believed to have lived in Ireland again in 2015.

Rachid Redouane

Gardai confirmed a suspect was being held at Wexford Garda station in connection with documentation linked to Redouane under the Theft and Fraud Offences Act.

He can be questioned for up to 24 hours.

A case file is being prepared on another man who was arrested and later released without charge over the discovery in Limerick of identity documents in Redouane's name.

The Director of Public Prosecutions will be asked to assess if he should be charged in relation to offences under theft and fraud laws.

Redouane is known to have lived in Ireland at different times over the last number of years.

He married Ms O'Leary at the office of the Civil Registration Service at Sir Patrick Dun's Hospital in Dublin.

It is not clear when he came to the Republic or how long he stayed but it is believed he used Irish jurisdiction to get a European Union permit which allowed him to be in the UK.

He is also thought to have travelled to Morocco after leaving Ireland before settling in the UK.

Redouane returned to Ireland in 2015, again for an unknown length of time, but Taoiseach Enda Kenny said he was not one of a small number of radicals under surveillance in Ireland.

An Irish security source described the killer as having "extensive immigration history related to the UK".