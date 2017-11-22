Latest: Inquest into Buncrana pier tragedy hears slipway 'was treacherous to walk on'

Update - 12.05pm: Emergency services called after a car plunged off a pier in Buncrana arrived within 12 minutes, an eyewitness has said.

By the time the RNLI lifesavers reached the scene the Derry family's car had disappeared into Lough Swilly and the victims were floating in the water, Francis Crawford told an inquest into the tragedy.

There was no suggestion the speed of the response was inappropriate.

He added: "The car was floating, bobbing in the water, 10 to 15 yards from the slipway, and slowly floating, bobbing off to the right of the slipway.

"I could still hear people and the child screaming from the car, all the time the car must have been taking on water.

"I was hoping that the emergency services would arrive and the car would not go down."

Witness Francis Crawford arrives at the Lake of Shadows Hotel in Buncrana, Co Donegal, for the inquest into the deaths of five family members after their Audi Q7 plunged off a pier last year.

He added: "I could hear sirens, the nose of the car dipped...and the car sank to the bottom."

Mr Crawford had called the Coastguard for help after Sean McGrotty urged him to seek emergency assistance.

The witness said it took 12 minutes for the RNLI to arrive.

Green algae had covered the slipway.

The first witness to the inquest in Buncrana added: "It was treacherous to walk on, slippery as ice."

Update - 10.46am: The inquest into the Buncrana pier tragedy has opened in Co Donegal.

A large attendance of Gardai, members of the RNLI, family members, members of the legal profession, members of Donegal County Council and others are present at the Lake of Shadows Hotel in the seaside town.

The inquest, which will hear evidence from 12 witnesses on the tragic events, is expected to last two days.

Five family members drowned on March 20, 2016, when the Audi Q7 car they were in slid off the pier and into the water.

Those who lost their lives were Sean McGrotty, his sons Mark, 11 and eight-year-old Evan, his mother-in-law Ruth Daniels and her teenage daughter Jodie-Lee Tracey.

Baby girl Rionaghac-Ann was saved when her father passed her out the window to local man Davitt Walsh who bravely tried to come to the family’s aid.

Over the next two days, the inquest will try to establish exactly what happened on that evening.

Louise James, who lost her partner Sean and four family members in the tragedy, has said she is hoping the two days will pass soon so she and her baby girl can get on with life.

Louise told her priest, Father Paddy O'Kane in Ballymagroarty, that she is taking each day as it comes.

Father O'Kane said he called with Louise a few days ago and revealed how Louise, from Derry, said she wanted to then get on with her life along with her baby Rioghnach.

Coroner Denis McCauley will oversee the inquest hearing today, where a jury will be sworn in to hear evidence from 12 depositions.

Before the inquest opened, Dr McCauley took the jury to a separate room to address them on their duties.

He opened the inquest by addressing those present and explaining the format the inquest will take.

He said those present had an important and solemn duty to do.

Coroner Dr Denis McCauley (second from right) with Irish Water Safety CEO John Leech and Garda Siochana members Inspector David Murphy and Sgt Mark Traynor at Buncrana Pier today where the tragedy happened. Pic: North West Newsxpix

He asked the media to be very sensitive and to report the inquest in the most honest and non-sensational way.

No running order of witnesses has yet been given.

However, among those who will take the stand are Francis and Kay Crawford, Davitt Walsh, Garda Sgt Mark Traynor, John Leech of Irish Water Safety, Louise James, Garda Seamus Callaghan, Garda Damien Mulkearns, Robert Gray from Audi Ireland and John McLaughlin from Donegal County Council.

The inquest will also examine reports by Donegal County Council into their piers and slipways, with input from Irish Water Safety Authority and the Road Safety Authority of Ireland.

A report from Volkswagen Ireland has also been prepared for the inquest.

A large media presence has gathered at the inquest for the hearing.

Earlier: The inquest into the Buncrana pier tragedy will begin this morning.

The Coroner for Donegal says they will aim to establish exactly what happened on the day five members of one family lost their lives.

On March 20, 2016, a car slid off Buncrana pier and into the waters of Lough Swilly.

Five members of one family were killed in the incident - 49-year-old Sean McGrotty, who was driving the car, his sons 12-year-old Mark and eight-year-old Evan - their Grandmother Ruth Daniels and her 14-year-old daughter Jodie Lee.

Former footballer Davitt Walsh swam out into the harbour in an effort to save the six occupants of the Audi Q7.

Sean McGrotty handed his four-month-old baby daughter Rionaghac-Ann to Mr Walsh through the broken driver's side window just moments before the vehicle sank.

Mr Walsh has been awarded a gold medal for bravery at sea.

The inquest into their deaths starts this morning with 12 witnesses due to give evidence.

It will try to establish exactly what events led to the tragedy.

The inquest at a hotel in the town also intends to look into the conditions of all piers and slipways in Donegal, and at guidelines for people whose cars end up in the water.

The Coroner Dr Denis McCauley has described what happened there as one of the worst family tragedies on the Irish coast in living memory.