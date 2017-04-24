Latest: Input of Sisters of Charity into ethical values of new maternity hospital 'not acceptable'

Update 5.55pm: The head of the Oireachtas Health Committee says he believes there is still a window of opportunity to save the new National Maternity Hospital deal.

Clare TD Dr Michael Harty, who is the Chair of the Oireachtas Committee on Health, told Newstalk Drive: "It would be very important to see the detail of that deal, because we have to separate the business deal from the medical and the ethical considerations.

"There is a need for a new maternity hospital. The fact that St Vincent's was chosen had very positive aspects to it - and I think if it doesn't go ahead in St Vincent's, there's going to be a substantial delay in providing this hospital."

Speaking about the benefits of locating the hospital at St Vincent's, Dr Harty said: "Many pregnant women have ongoing diseases - kidney, heart, renal disease - which requires expert opinion. That would be facilitated by having it co-located. There is also the advantage that the site is being offered free.

"The disadvantage is, as it would appear, that the religious order seem to want to have an input into the ethical value of the hospital - and I think that is not acceptable."

Update 12.13pm: A prominent Catholic theologian has proposed the Sisters of Charity sell the site for the new National Maternity Hospital to the Government, and use the proceeds as redress funding.

The project is under review amid controversy over the involvement of the religious order.

Current plans have the €300m facility located on the site of St Vincent's Hospital in Dublin.

Former Professor of Theology at St Patrick's College, Maynooth Fr Vincent Twomey, said a land sale could be a solution.

"The board, or the Sisters in this case, because they own the land, should actually sell the land to the Government, or gift it to them, and whatever monies they get, they give to whatever redress board balance is left to be paid."

Earlier:

The controversy surrounding the new maternity hospital in Dublin, shows no sign of letting up.

The Health Minister is being urged to use powers of compulsory acquisition to take over the land at St Vincent's hospital, which is owned by the Sisters of Charity.

Simon Harris has insisted the nuns won't have any say over medical decisions despite owning the land and facility.

Councillor Éilis Ryan says the facility needs to be pushed ahead without further delay.

"Given the context of the Citizens Assembly result you really see the expansion of restructured services that will be required in Ireland over the next couple of years.

"We don't want to make this about whether or not those should be provided in the new maternity hospital, taking over the board and delaying the provision of those services," she said.