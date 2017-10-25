Latest: Independent Alliance calls for full criminal investigation into tracker scandal

Update - 2.19pm: The Independent Alliance has called for a full criminal investigation into the tracker mortgage scandal.

The five-member alliance is a junior partner in the coalition government and in a press statement said allegations of fraud at the banks "merit a criminal investigation".

This is despite the Central Bank saying it had spoken to the Gardaí twice, but had not reached the burden of proof to make a criminal complaint.

Speaking earlier, before the Independent Alliance statement, the Taoiseach told Independent TD Seamus Healy the Government did not have the power in a democracy to send in the Gardaí.

He said: "We are a democracy, it's not the case that the Taoiseach, the former Taoiseach or the Minister for Justice can send in the Gardaí or send in the Fraud Squad.

"The way it works is that somebody makes a complaint to the Gardaí, the Gardaí consider the complaint and decide whether or not they need to carry out an investigation or carry out a raid as necessary."

Earlier: The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says 200,000 tracker mortgage customers need to be put back on the correct rate and compensated in the coming months for banks to avoid punishment from the Government.

The banks are due to release statements shortly following their meetings with Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe.

Yesterday, Mr Donohoe said he was not satisfied with what he had heard from the banks.

The banks and Central Bank have yet to issue their promised statements meaning the Taoiseach was not asked about trackers until the very end of Leaders Questions in the Dáil as the main opposition was starved of new information.

Mr Varadkar said: "We want to make it clear once again that the Government will take further actions in the weeks and months ahead if we don't see progress on this matter, and further progress quickly.

"That means restoration of those 200,000 people and their families to the correct interest rate, full compensation and redress."

David Hall of the Irish Mortgage Holders Organisation says a fudge solution will not suffice today.

He said: "I think they have a lot on the table, a lot at stake today. Paschal Donohoe, his initial reputation as Minister for Finance is on the table today unless there is some clear progress.

"Not just words, but actual progress, but we don't know what that is going to be."

The most important reaction will be that of the customers who have waited so long.

The banks will issue statements on what steps they will take to address the tracker mortgage issue this afternoon, while the Minister and the Central Bank will issue updates.

It will all be followed by a Fianna Fáil motion before the Dáil tonight.