Latest: I will not resign from maternity hospital board, says Dr Peter Boylan

Update 8.42am: Former master of the National Maternity Hospital Dr Peter Boylan has said that he will not resign from the board of the hospital, saying he feels "a loyalty to the women of Ireland".

Dr Boylan was asked to step down following his criticism of the proposal to give the Sisters of Charity ownership of the €300m taxpayer-funded hospital.

He said that decision to accept the proposed agreement with the religious order was not put to the 100 governors of the National Maternity Hospital in Holles Street, of which he is one.

Speaking to RTÉ's Morning Ireland programme today, he said: "I don't feel I should resign.

Dr Peter Boylan says he will not resign and says he feels a loyalty to the women of Ireland. pic.twitter.com/ylcRevFhad — RTÉ News (@rtenews) April 25, 2017

"There have been questions about loyalty to the board - I feel a loyalty to the women of Ireland.

"The function of the National Maternity Hospital is to offer care to the women of Ireland.

"To believe that by granting ownership of the hospital to the Roman Catholic Church, and the company that is tasked with running the hospital to the Roman Catholic Church, to construct a board which four of nine members would have fundamental objections to a lot of activity going on in that hospital just is not a runner."

Deputy chairman of the National Maternity Hospital Mr Nicholas Kearns made the request for the resignation via text message last Sunday in response to a text sent by Dr Boylan.

Dr Boylan says the new maternity hospital needs to be built but not unless the land is owned by the State or the National Maternity Hospital pic.twitter.com/kaIvxxTkbg — RTÉ News (@rtenews) April 25, 2017

The National Maternity Hospital said in a statement this morning: "The deputy chairman of the National Maternity Hospital Mr Nicholas Kearns has asked Dr Peter Boylan to resign from the Hospital's Board.

"Dr Boylan was a member of the NMH Board at all times during the six-month period of mediation which resulted in the agreement of 21 November 2016 to co-locate the National Maternity Hospital with St Vincent's University Hospital.

"The board was kept fully briefed on all developments by the negotiating team during that period.

"The decisive final meeting of the board overwhelmingly supported the agreement with 25 in favour, two abstentions (including Dr Boylan) and one vote against.

"Thereafter the agreement was approved by Government and planning permission was lodged.

"Last week, some five months after the agreement was approved, Boylan, without warning, consultation with or notification to the board, its chair or the Master of the hospital, went public in attacking the agreement.

"Board members have a duty of loyalty to the board on which they serve and for this reason his resignation has been sought."

Dr Peter Boylan

Earlier:

Former master of the National Maternity Hospital Dr Peter Boylan has been urged to stand down from the board of the hospital, it has been reported.

Dr Boylan was critical of the proposal to give the Sisters of Charity ownership of the €300m taxpayer-funded hospital, saying that the agreement had not been put to the 100 governors of the current National Maternity Hospital for a decision.

“The structure with the board has not been addressed by the Minister,” he added.

“The board is inherently set up to generate conflict and that needs to be addressed. The hospital needs to be entirely independent.”

Former master of #HollesStreet criticises role of nuns in new maternity hospital pic.twitter.com/eYqvMLWNu3 — Morning Ireland (@morningireland) April 20, 2017

It is understood that the request for Dr Boylan to step down was made via text message by deputy chairman Nicholas Kearns last Sunday.

RTÉ has reported that Dr Boylan has not resigned and will attend a board meeting tomorrow night.