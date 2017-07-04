Latest: I blame Government for my brother's death, says sister of Thomas Power

Update 5.15pm: The sister of a Waterford man says she blames the Government for her brother's death.

Thomas Power died a fortnight ago after suffering a cardiac arrest, he had to be transferred to Cork as the Waterford cath lab was closed when he became ill.

Hundreds of people joined the Power family in a protest outside the Dáil earlier today.

Catherine Power said that she firmly believes Thomas could have been saved.

"I've learned since he only had 20 minutes to live," she said.

"So for those 20 minutes he could have been in a cath lab in Waterford and gotten the stint in and he'd be here with us today.

"So yeah, I blame the Government, the HSE, Leo Varadkar.

"People have been campaigning for this since 2008 and there's now my brother gone, and he could be sitting up in the bed today - probably out working. He'd be driving the tractor today."

Earlier:

The family of a Waterford man who died on the way to Cork for cardiac treatment say a second cath lab has to be built.

Hundreds of protestors gathered outside the Dáil this lunchtime calling for 24/7 cardiac care.

Catherine Power’s brother died of a heart attack two weeks ago on his way to Cork for treatment.

40-year-old Thomas had presented to University Hospital Waterford, but was transferred by ambulance to Cork as cardiac facilities do not operate at the weekend.

Hundreds of people staged a vigil outside University Hospital Waterford on June 23 calling for 24-hour cardiac care for the region.

Mr Power had been married for nine months, had just finished building a house and his wife Bernie is expecting their first child.

Health Minister Simon Harris said last month that he is open to a further review on the issue of cath labs in the South East.

“I commissioned an independent clinical review in relation to the cath lab situation in Waterford.

“I followed the recommendations in full, in terms of the allocation of additional resources, and I’m now putting in place a mobile cath lab.

“As Minister, I’ll always stand by clinical recommendations. I am open, though, after the improvements that Professor Herity has made, of taking course to have a further review on the issue,” he said.