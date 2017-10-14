Latest: Hurricane Ophelia upgraded to Category 3 as Status Red warning issued

Update 3.55pm: 'Ophelia' has been upgraded to a rare Category 3 Hurricane by the National Hurricane Centre in the US.

Met Éireann has already issued a Status Red weather warning for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork and Kerry as the powerful weather system heads across the Atlantic towards Ireland.

#Ophelia is now a category 3 #hurricane with 115-mph winds- the farthest east one on record for the basin- incredible transformation! pic.twitter.com/D8diFP4NFJ — Eric Blake 🌀 (@EricBlake12) October 14, 2017

Bus Éireann warned that School Transport Scheme services it operates in Cork, Kerry, Clare, Mayo & Galway will not operate, Monday.

Since 2015, the transport service has had a policy not to run school buses in areas affected by a Status Red weather warning to ensure school children are not endangered in any way.

"We are aware this decision may cause inconvenience, but safety of schoolchildren is our number one priority," a statement from Bus Éireann read.

Latest update on hurricane #Ophelia heading towards UK & IRL pic.twitter.com/cG2eb5zCPL — Oliver Burke (@olivergburke) October 14, 2017

"Schools will make their own decisions on whether to open or remain closed, but School Transport Scheme services will not operate in – or into – areas affected by Status Red.

"Services are expected to resume in these counties on Tuesday... please see www.buseireann.ie for updates in relation to this - and other service disruption"

Earlier:

Ex-hurricane Ophelia is expected to bring severe winds and stormy conditions on Monday.

RED WIND WARNING ISSUED

For Cork, Kerry, Clare, Galway & Mayo

Valid: Mon 9am - Tues 3am

Gusts in excess of 130km/hhttps://t.co/LIC2EnKayX pic.twitter.com/XfXqxxrHox — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 14, 2017

Met Éireann have issued a Status Red Wind Warning for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork and Kerry.

The warning is valid through Monday and early Tuesday.

Image of hurricane #Ophelia this afternoon

Currently located approx 1,300km west of the Canary Islands.

Due to affect Ireland from Sun night pic.twitter.com/ErEwaJbrwA — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 13, 2017

In these regions, there will be wind speeds in excess of 80 km/h and gusts in excess of 130km/h are expected, potentially causing structural damage and disruption.

It will also result in dangerous marine conditions due to high seas and potential flooding, according to Met Éireann.

The rest of the country is under a Status Orange warning, meaning wind speeds between 65 and 80km/h and gusts of up to 130km/h although some inland areas will not be as heavily affected.