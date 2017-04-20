Latest: Hundreds protest against new Maternity Hospital being owned by Sisters of Charity

Update 5pm: There are calls for Simon Harris to intervene in the ownership of the new National Maternity Hospital.

The calls come after it emerged that full ownership of the facility would be given to the Sisters of Charity on whose land it is to be built.

Around 200 protesters gathered this lunchtime, calling for the nuns to have no part in the running of the hospital.

Crowds demonstrating outside the Department of Health against the National Maternity Hospital being owned by the Sisters of Charity. pic.twitter.com/2u54dAYR8x — Ronan McGreevy (@RMcGreevy1301) April 20, 2017

Earlier the Labour Party Leader said the big issues surrounding the proposed new facility have not been addressed.

Speaking on Today with Sean O'Rourke, Brendan Howlin said it is 'unacceptable' that any private entity should receive such a huge volume of public money.

Mr Howlin said the point is that a new hospital was needed and it should be co-located.

He said he understood that why people, like Dr Mahony, who were desperate to have the facility, were willing to compromise on the governance issue.

Mr Howlin said he didn't understand why the nuns were so insistent on having ownership, if the facility was to be completely independent.

"It is unacceptable for that volume of public money to be allocated and owned by any private entity. The St Vincent’s Group is a private entity. It is an anachronism now, that harkens back to the past, for any modern maternity hospital to be owned by any religious order. It should be in public ownership, democratically controlled."

Update 1.15pm: Dr Rhona Mahony, the Master of the National Maternity Hospital, has said she is happy to move her hospital to the grounds of St Vincent's Hospital under the stipulations of the current deal.

Speaking on Today with Sean O'Rourke, Dr Mahony said there was a triple lock in place to guarantee the NMH's autonomy and clinical independence remains intact.

"There is a triple lock in place to guarantee absolute autonomy and independence of the clinical services we deliver. If this does not go ahead, and if we're going to mix this really important critical development for women with redress scheme, are we going to punish women further in this country by actually interfering and getting in the way of building a hospital that is so urgently needed for women."

This includes the retention of the master-ship system, an entirely independent board - dedicated to the provision of maternity, gynaecological and neonatal services - and an independent company to run the facility.

Dr. Mahony said she operates in a hospital that delivers more than nine thousand babies a year and that cares for the sickest women and children in a facility that was never meant to be a hospital and is 'totally unsuitable.'

Dr. Mahony said she was shocked at suggestions by Dr Peter Boylan that nuns would run the hospital.

This was not true, she said and that the services currently provided by the NMH would be continued.

She called for people to get behind the hospital and said the current scaremongering and miss-information was not helpful.

She added that the hospital will not turn anyone away for care and that the design of this hospital will ensure every patient has their own room and bathroom, meaning all women - whether private or public patients - will have the same facilities.

The Chair of the National Maternity Hospital, Nicky Kearns, has said he is very surprised at the controversy surrounding the building of a new facility at St Vincent's Hospital.

Mr Kearns said he is satisfied (as a solicitor) that the arrangements in place for the hospitals independence are legally water tight and sound.

Speaking on Today with Sean O'Rourke, he said the issue of redress did not feature in negotiations.

Update 12.40pm: A group representing survivors of Magdalene Laundries is calling on the government to completely remove the Sisters of Charity from the development of the new maternity hospital in Dublin.

The Magdalene Survivors Together group say although the Sisters gave the land for free, they believe they should not have any involvement in the running of the New Maternity Hospital because of the the hurt they caused in the past.

They claim religious identity, ethos and inference will remain at the heart of every decision made in the Hospital.

Spokesperson for the group Steven O' Riordan says his members are deeply concerned about the involvement of the nuns.

Update: 9am: Over 50,000 people have signed an online petition in a bid to block the Government from handing ownership of the new National Maternity Hospital to the Sisters of Charity.

The Government is now facing criticism and is being accused of showing a total disconnect with Irish women.

A demonstration will also take place outside the Department of Health in Dublin this lunchtime against the move.

To sign the petition click here.

Earlier: A demonstration is taking place outside the Department of Health in Dublin this lunchtime in protest at Government plans to hand ownership of the new National Maternity Hospital to the Sisters of Charity.

An 'Uplift' petition has also attracted tens of thousands of signatures in a bid to block the move.

Councillor Éilish Ryan from the Workers Party, which is organising today's demonstration, says Irish women want well-funded, state-run public services, that are not owned by the Church, big corporations, or anyone else.

"The damage that was caused by these religious institutions, in the past was very much facilitated by a state that didn't want anything to do with providing social services and public services.

"I think if we continue to outsource our publc services, either to the church or to corporations, we will see similar damage continuing to happen into the future."