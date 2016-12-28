Latest: Hundreds of homes without power until tomorrow in Dublin

Update 9.45m: Nearly 400 homes in Dublin will be without power overnight because of a fire at an ESB Network sub station in Ballyfermot.

A spokesperson from ESB Networks says it will be morning before specialised contractors get to work, as the area has to be sealed off and generators sourced overnight.

It is not known what caused the fire, but vandalism has been ruled out.

Earlier:

The ESB is working to restore power to almost 400 homes in Dublin tonight.

The Dublin Fire Brigade are in the Ballyfermot area attending to a fire at an ESB box on the Blackditch road.

Around 382 homes are without power as a result.

