Latest: HSE issues warning over ash and smoke from Galway fire

Update 9.18am: The Health Service Executive has issued a warning to people in areas affected by ash or smoke from a major forest fire in County Galway.

It is now estimated up to 3,500 hectares of forest and bog land have been destroyed at Cloosh Valley.

The HSE is advising people not to go near wildfires especially if they are smouldering.

The Department of Public Health says young children, pregnant women, smokers, the elderly and people with heart or lung conditions are most vulnerable.

Earlier: Rescue workers trying to battle a huge forest fire in west Galway may not get the weather needed in order to fight the blaze.

It is now estimated up to 3,500 hectares of forest and bog land have been destroyed at Cloosh Valley.

Last night, defence forces moved in to assist fire and other emergency services, who hoped a drop in temperatures would ease the flames.

Gerry Murphy from Met Éireann says rescue workers may not get the rain needed in order to fight the fire for several days.

"There will be more significant rain moving in from the West then as we go through Saturday and then after, mainly dry conditions for a time on Sunday, much heavier rain then developing on Sunday night and into morning.

"So gradual change in the weather but initially still staying fairly dry," he said.