Latest: Hospital board meeting conducted in 'very intimidatory and bullying way', says chairman

Last night's meeting of the NMH board re-endorsed the move to the St Vincent's Hospital campus.

Chairman Brendan Carr criticised the attitude of "some of the senior people in the board" at the meeting.

Health Minister Simon Harris has ruled out issuing a compulsory purchase order for the site.

A Government spokesman has insisted the project is "absolutely going ahead".

The St Vincent's Healthcare Group (SVHG), controlled by the Sisters of Charity, will meet later today.

The SVHG has issued a statement confirming there will be full clinical independence at the new facility.

The Government proposes to use legal deals to gaurantee clinical independence.

Labour's Health spokesperson says "there has been no legal work done on this at all".

Update 7.39am: Lord Major of Dublin and chairman of the Board of Holles Street Hospital Brendan Carr has said that last night’s meeting was conducted in “a very intimidatory and bullying way”.

Last night, the Board passed a motion re-endorsing the national maternity hospital's move to the St Vincent's Hospital campus, despite public concerns.

The Lord Major voted against the motion.

“I thought the attitude of some of the senior people in the board last night towards the very real concerns that the public have was astonishing – that there was no consideration whatsoever given to the many concerns that have been raised in the media over the last number of days,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme.

“I think it was done in a very intimidatory and bullying way, and that’s my opinion.”

Earlier:

The future of the new National Maternity Hospital will be discussed at a meeting of the St Vincent's Hospital Group today.

The controversial move, agreed between Holles St and St Vincent’s last November, was put in jeopardy this week when the board of the healthcare group, which is controlled by the Sisters of Charity, said it was reviewing the plan.

Separately, the Holles Street board finished a lengthy meeting last night by reaffirming its commitment to the deal.

The board of Holles Street has passed a motion re-endorsing the agreement for it to move to the St Vincent's Hospital campus pic.twitter.com/VzOEgu1cpc — RTÉ News (@rtenews) April 26, 2017

Under the current plans Holles Street will relocate to a site beside the existing St Vincent's hospital in Elm Park in Dublin.

However one board member says he still has major concerns.

Micheál Mac Donncha voted against the move last night.

"Why should ownership be ceded to Sisters of Charity? There's no valid reason," he said.

"This is going to be a publically-funded building of a new hospital, a new National Maternity Hospital, and it should be in public hands, it should be publically accountable, and above all accountable to the women of Ireland, for whom this is a major necessity."