LATEST: Here's what to do if you're one of 41,000 affected by the 924 power faults around the country

Update - 11.20am: The ESB is expecting more customers to be left without power as Storm Doris rages on.

Up to 41,000 properties are already off-line as winds of up to 120km/hr batter the country.

Repair crews are working to fix 924 faults at the moment, and it is expected some people will be out of electricity into tomorrow.

The ESB's Bernardine Maloney said: "The main thing I want to say to people is not to approach any fallen lines. There are a lot of trees down.

"Lines that are on the ground are likely to be live, so never approach them. If you ever see any lines on the ground ring 1850 372 999."

Fingal County Council staff working with Gardaí and ESB Networks staff to clear a fallen tree near Malahide Castle. Pic: Fingal County Council

Update - 10.10am: ESB Networks say crews have been dispatched to the affected areas to restore power as soon as possible.

High seas at Dun Laoghaire pier this morning. Pic: Justin Farrelly.

Currently there are 56,000 customers without power from 770 faults.

You can check powercheck.ie for updates on power outages around the country.

ESB Networks have listed the precautionary measures to take in the event of a power cut: Never approach broken lines or damaged poles, and keep children and animals away – report damage to ESB Networks on 1850 372 999 or +353 21 2382410 and listen to recorded messages carefully.

Turn off electric cookers, ovens, irons, etc.

If electricity supply is lost leave one light switched on so you know when power has been restored

Take extra care if using candles, oil lamps or other naked flames test smoke alarms with fresh batteries ensure adequate ventilation if using gas heaters.

The ESB have said that any faults that are not appearing on Powercheck, customers can log a fault at ESB Networks or call 1850 372 999 or +353 21 2382410. Customers should have their MPRN available to access recorded information specific to their location.

As the storm has still not reached its peak, these numbers may increase.

The areas affected include: Balbriggan

Lucan

Celbridge

Mulhuddart

Navan

Duleek

Drogheda

Castlebar

Tuam

Carrickmacross

Monaghan

Cavan

Roscommon

Sligo

Leitrim

Irish Rail say some DART services are also facing disruption.

The 6:20am Bray/Howth service was stopped at Sandymount with a mechanical fault.

The company say this will cause "severe disruption" to all northbound DART services. Dublin Bus are honouring rail tickets for the duration of the disruption.

Update - 9.20am: Numerous roads across Leinster, Connacht and Munster are blocked to traffic after the storm felled trees and left debris in its wake.

KILKENNY: Traffic is partially blocked at Hoyne's Corner in Clogh due to a fallen tree. https://t.co/qvBPcgxUj8 — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) February 23, 2017

AA Roadwatch warned motorists to slow down, with high-sided vehicles especially vulnerable on open or exposed roads.

DUBLIN Fallen tree on old Swords Rd (R132) at The Chuck Wagon in Lusk https://t.co/r19oH1u8F2 — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) February 23, 2017

A "Status Orange Wind Warning" - the second most severe - issued by national forecaster Met Eireann for Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Westmeath and Meath was predicted to remain in place until midday.

WEXFORD: The Gorey Rd (R742) outside Courtown is closed as emergency services deal with a fallen tree. https://t.co/qvBPcgxUj8 — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) February 23, 2017

Some rail services were also delayed due to fallen trees on the lines while cross-channel ferry passengers were advised to contact their operator to check if crossings were cancelled.

WICKLOW: In Bray, the slip road between the Souther Cross Rd and the Killarney Rd is blocked by a fallen tree. https://t.co/qvBPcgxUj8 — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) February 23, 2017

In Northern Ireland, around 8,000 homes were left without electricity but that number was expected to rise during the day.

No driving down the Gilford Road near Banbridge in County Down. Photo by Stacy Hudson. #StormDoris #DorisDay pic.twitter.com/tyrG0J0PD0 — Barra Best (@barrabest) February 23, 2017

Trees and branches falling on to overhead electricity lines is the main cause of the damage, said NIE Networks.

LOUTH: In Drogheda, a fallen tree is blocking Marsh Rd. Gardai are advising motorists to avoid the area. https://t.co/qvBPcgxUj8 — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) February 23, 2017

NIE Networks spokeswoman Sara McClintock said the company is making arrangements to move staff and equipment to where they are most needed, with repair work due to begin as soon as it is safe to do so.

"We are already in position to get customers back on supply as quickly as humanly possible consistent with safety, and to keep customers regularly updated and informed," she said.

LIMERICK: There is a tree down on the Limerick/ Newport Rd (R503) on the Newport side of the Mick Mackey R/A. https://t.co/qvBPcgxUj8 — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) February 23, 2017

"Our local incident centres have been open from early morning and additional repair teams are being drafted in to the areas where they are most needed."

Meanwhile, up to 15cm of snow could fall across parts of Scotland and north-east England in treacherous, blizzard-like conditions.

Weather warnings have been upgraded to amber across Scotland's central belt, the Borders, Dumfries and Galloway, Tayside and Fife.

Traffic on the M876 near Falkirk during early morning snowfall today. Pic: PA

"We have got a fairly active area of low pressure coming in from the Atlantic," said Met Office forecaster Emma Sharples.

"It is strengthening as it moves eastwards to the UK."

A plane takes off from Leeds Bradford Airport today. Pic: PA

Storm Doris is expected to move on quickly, with the worst of the weather gone by Thursday evening.

While further Atlantic gusts will bring more rain and wind through the weekend and into next week, they are not expected to reach the heights of Doris.

A plane lands at Leeds Bradford Airport in heavy winds today. Pic: PA

Dozens of flights into and out of Heathrow Airport are expected to be cancelled, with other passengers likely to experience delays.

A Heathrow spokesman said: "Strong winds and poor weather across the UK have resulted in approximately a 10% reduction to Heathrow's flight schedule.

"With Heathrow operating at more than 99% capacity, there are no gaps in the schedule that can be used for delayed flights and as a result, some passengers may experience disruption to their journeys today."

Update - 8.40am: More than 56,000 properties are without power as Storm Doris rages across the country.

The ESB says crews are working to repair 180 faults in severe weather conditions.

An orange weather warning is in place until 9am with strong winds and rain forecast.

Bernadine Maloney of the ESB said: "The number has increased since early morning, the number is now at around 56,000, there are more people now in the north of Dublin.

We have a blog on our website which we will be updating during #stormdoris see https://t.co/Y62EmfG7jS — ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) February 23, 2017

"We have outages in Mayo, Sligo, Roscommon, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal this morning.

"So it's quite widespread, we have over 180 faults around the country."

Pic via Dublin Fire Brigade on Twitter.

Update - 7.50am: Storm Doris has left 46,000 premises without power this morning.

An Orange weather warning is in place until 9am with strong winds and rain forecast.

Gusts could reach up to 120km/hr in parts with showers turning wintry on high ground.

Dozens of flights between Ireland and the UK have been cancelled while a number of ferry sailings and rail operations have been affected.

Strong gusty winds across the airfield may impact flight schedule @DublinAirport this morn, check with your airline for latest flight info. — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) February 23, 2017

Affected guests can change or cancel bookings online / on mobile or by calling +35318868989. #StormDoris pic.twitter.com/Qf3M4sgaeY — Aer Lingus (@AerLingus) February 22, 2017

Update - 6.55am: More than 20,000 properties are without power this morning as Storm Doris batters Ireland.

You can check powercheck.ie for updates on power outages around the country.

Aer Lingus say 12 flights have also been cancelled as a result of the storm.

These include services to and from Dublin, Cork, London, Bristol and Birmingham.

#StormDoris forecast chart for circa 8am IF you lose Supply see https://t.co/VMtxFrW7FY if NOT listed ring us on 1850372999 or 021 238 2410 pic.twitter.com/9PvWfOqIVE — ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) February 22, 2017

Travelers are advised to check with their airline before going to the airport.

Earlier: Approximately 8,000 properties are without power this morning as Storm Doris batters Ireland.

Storm Doris winds reach 87mph as it hits UK and Ireland

Gusts of up to 120km/hr are expected in parts, particularly in the east, along with driving rainfalls.

Status Orange and Yellow weather alerts are in place across the country.

Dee Collins from AA Roadwatch says motorists should take extreme care this morning.

She said: "Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow wind warning for the whole of Ireland valid until midday today, however from 5am until 9am this morning there is a Status Orange wind warning in place for counties Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow and Meath.

"High-sided vehicles are especially vulnerable on open or exposed roads, so be particularly mindful of pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists this morning on the road."

A 140km/h gust was recorded at Mace Head on the Galway coast in the early hours as Doris made its way east.

Aer Lingus cancelled 12 flights between the UK and the Republic of Ireland in anticipation of the winds and Heathrow Airport warned customers to check their flights before travelling.