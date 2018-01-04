Latest: Heavy flooding in Kerry with many roads impassable

Update 10am: Roads near Kenmare in the south-west are blocked this morning by heavy flooding and fallen trees, writes Anne Lucey

The Tralee town area is also affected by heavy flooding from Blenerville to Tralee.

The N71 road near the Suspension bridge at Kenmare is impassable at the town side and a tree is blocking the Kenmare to Glengarriff section of the national route at Sheen Falls, south of the bridge.

There is flooding also on roads near Listowel and in the coast near Ballyheigue, and over 100 customers are without electricity in south and mid-Kerry.

The road to the golf club at Baile an Fheirtéaraigh is again blocked by flooding, and there are large branches down in minor roads in west and south Kerry.

On the N22, the main Killarney to Macroom road is blocked by a fallen tree on the Macroom side.

Sandbags had been distributed by the council and civil defence in coastal areas and in Tralee early yesterday.

The council in Kerry this morning warned motorists to watch out for debris and to drive slowly as winds are expected to remain very strong.

Earlier: Coastal counties on flood alert as yellow warning expanded

Coastal counties are bracing themselves for more flooding this morning in the wake of storm Eleanor.

They are on alert for high tides combined with a new wind warning.

The alert will remain in place until lunchtime in Munster, most of Leinster and and Galway and Mayo.

Galway was the worst hit on Tuesday.

David Joyce from Cork City Council says they are not expecting similar damage, but people should take precautions during high tide

He said: "We’ve been asking people to be vigilant, not to park their cars in low lying areas like Morrisons Island, Union Quay, Wandsford Quay, or Crosses Green between 6am and 8am.

"By 8am, when people are coming to work, any flooding that there might have been - and as I said, we're not predicting any massive flooding - will be long gone, and it will be safe to park your car."