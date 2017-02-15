LATEST: Harris calls for 'cool heads' as Independent Alliance discusses Government confidence motion

Update 10.48am: Health Minister Simon Harris has called for “cool heads” among the Independent Alliance Ministers ahead of this evening’s motion of confidence in the Government.

“The Independent Alliance remaining in Government and as a part of Government is crucial to the Government’s survival and I absolutely hope it happens,” he said.

“They have many excellent people playing a very important role, and I think it’s a time for cool heads, it’s a time for people to deliberate on the important issues, but ultimately it’s time for people to put the national interest first.

“And the best thing we can do as a Government and as an Oireachtas is set up a full public inquiry to address these very, very serious allegations.”

The group is understood to be unhappy with the Taoiseach's performance in the Dáil last night.

Taoiseach says he is guilty of 'not giving accurate information' in relation to his contact with Katherine Zappone pic.twitter.com/i5OKcvqiy3 — RTÉ News (@rtenews) February 14, 2017

They had hoped to raise their concerns at a Cabinet meeting this morning - but that has now been postponed until tomorrow.

The Independent Alliance are also seeking a meeting with the Taoiseach.

Earlier:

The crisis in Government has escalated this morning as an emergency meeting of the Independent Alliance has been called for 10am, writes Daniel McConnell, Political Editor.

The Alliance are dismayed at what they see are the inconsistencies in the versions of events of the past week in the Government’s handling of the Sgt Maurice McCabe saga.

Alliance Ministers have been told to clear their diaries for the day and have been requested to gather in Dublin to discuss their next step, but the Irish Examiner understands that several members of the Alliance would have grave difficulty in expressing confidence in Enda Kenny as Taoiseach.

The Dáil is due to discuss a motion of confidence in Government at 7pm this evening, with voting set to take place at 10.15pm. A result is expected at around 10.45pm.

As of now, Independent Alliance ministers Shane Ross, Finian McGrath, John Halligan and Sean Canney along with Kevin 'Boxer' Moran appear unable to support that motion.