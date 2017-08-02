Latest: Government should introduce free book scheme for schoolchildren - Aodhán Ó Ríordáin

Update 8.40am: Labour Senator Aodhán Ó Ríordáin says the Government needs to do more to bring down the costs of sending a child to school.

He says we should also follow the example set north of the border.

"I think if we were to reach for the aspiration of having an absolute free book scheme like they have in Northern Ireland then we could actually chart our way towards that," he said.

"I don't think we can do them in a once out swoop but I certainly think if were to do as we proposed, the €5m a year, we will get there eventually.

Earlier: It costs around €800 to send a first year student to secondary school according to the annual school costs survey by Barnardos.

The results also show it costs just under €400 to send a child to fourth class in primary school.

The survey found: The impact of school costs means 45% of parents had to forgo other bills or cut back on daily essentials.

Parents of primary school pupils pay on average between €50 and €100 on books while one-fifth (20%) of parents of secondary school pupils pay in excess of €300.

Generic school uniforms are more common at primary level than secondary level. Parents spend on average €95 on school specific uniforms at primary level and between €150 and €200 for them at secondary level.

Fewer parents are being asked to pay a voluntary contribution this year but significantly more parents are being asked to pay the mandatory classroom resources fees.

The survey shows parents have to buy the essentials required for their children to complete the curriculum, including books, classroom resources, stationery and voluntary contributions.

"The impact of these mounting costs mean many parents are forgoing other bills, cutting back on daily essentials or ending up in debt in order to ensure their children have all they need for the new school year," said June Tinsley, head of advocacy with Barnardos.

"[The State] is failing to see its fundamental role in ensuring the education system is adequately funded to ensure all children have what they need to learn the curriculum.

"No other public service has to subsidise their funding to keep the show on the road, so why should the Department of Education expect schools to have to undertake extensive fundraising activities from parents and staff to fund necessities?

"Budget 2018 must take the first step towards making education free for all children by providing free books for all pupils in primary school."