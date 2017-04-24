Latest: Gorse fire turns scenic Cork valley into 'black landscape'

Update 2.46pm: A raging gorse fire in Co Cork has burned out "the entire middle section" of a scenic valley, according to a rural hotel boss.

The blaze has been burning in Gougane Barra valley, Co Cork, since Saturday evening, covering some 4km (2.5 miles) at its peak, Cork County Fire Service said.

More than 30 firefighters tackled the inferno through the night, protecting a house and "a large area of forestry", believed to be some 300 acres, the service said.

Neil Lucey, 49, manager of Gougane Barra Hotel, said flames were still burning on either side of a "black landscape" this morning.

He said: "Nobody slept last night. We know the valley well so we were out helping the fire service all we could.

"The entire middle section of the valley is black and burned-out this morning. It's just a black landscape.

"The fire is still going away to the left and the right. It's very unusual where it started. It's a highland area and it began Saturday evening, maybe around 7 o'clock.

"The flames started off quite small - then all of a sudden they took off and got really really big later on."

Firefighters described the blaze as "under control" this afternoon, adding there had been several similar fires in west Cork over the weekend.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine issued an "orange" warning, signalling there is a high fire risk, on April 19.

It said there had been a string of fires and "losses in forestry" in recent weeks owing to high pressure and favourable weather conditions.

There are no reports of any injuries.

This morning Patricia Messinger on C103 spoke with Neil Lucey of the Gougane Barra Hotel who witnessed everything first hand.

Residents in the area were worried as fires raged across the night.

Locals could hear sheep scream as animals try and escape the fires on the mountains overhead.

"It was scary last night.

"You could just hear animals in the valley. Sheep, lambs, in the valley. You could actually hear them screaming."

"We've no idea how much damage has been done."

"There is a fire heading eastwards at the moment so that's being monitored," he said.

Emergency services were called shortly after 1am when a nearby forest fire began to spread.

Over 350 acres of forestry have been burnt.

The cause of the blaze is still unknown, but the recent dry weather is believed to have played a part.

There are concerns that the fire could spread to a forest if wind-direction changes.

