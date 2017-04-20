Latest: GLEN accepts resignation of ‘tireless champion’ Kieran Rose

Update 8.20pm: In a statement GLEN said: The Gay and Lesbian Equality Network (GLEN) has with regret today accepted the resignation of Kieran Rose from the board.

“The use of GLEN funds to finance Mr Rose’s Seanad campaign was done without the knowledge of the board and only recently came to our attention.

“The Board acknowledges that such funds were repaid. Nevertheless, GLEN accepts that the use of such funds was in breach of good governance.”

It added: “In accepting the decision the board of GLEN wishes to acknowledge the significant contribution made by Kieran over the past 30 years. As a trade union activist and founder member of GLEN he has been a tireless champion and has worked to address social injustice and to seek to remove prejudice and discrimination.”

Earlier: The Chairperson of the Gay and Lesbian Equality Network has announced his resignation.

Kieran Rose said he regrets that financial arrangements made between him and GLEN are contributing to controversy surrounding the body as it faces a review by the Charities Regulator.

In a statement tonight Mr Rose said support of approximately €11,500 was provided to him in his run for the Seanad last year - which he says was repaid in full.

However Mr Rose said he should have ensured that the board of GLEN was aware of the arrangement.