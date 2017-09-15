Latest: Gardaí treating body of man found in Co Clare as suspicious

Update 1.13pm: Gardaí are treating the death of a man whose body was found in Co Clare as suspicious.

The man has yet to be formally identified and a cause of death hasn't been determined but Gardaí say they are treating it as suspicious.

The man's body has been removed from the scene and he is believed to be in his 40s.

Update 1.02pm: An undertaker has arrived at the scene.

Crime Prevention Officer Sergeant Joe Downey said the State pathologist has been informed.

Gardai at the scene where a body was found near Gallows Hill and Turnpike Ennis on Friday morning.Pic Arthur Ellis

"A local doctor was called and a local priest was called and the State pathologist has been informed," he said.

"Detectives are here examinging the scene and the scene has been sealed off.

The body of a man in his 40s has been sent to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem examination will take place.

Earlier:Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a body in Co Clare this morning, writes Patrick Flynn.

It is understood that emergency services were alerted shortly after 10am.

Gardaí and ambulance paramedics responded to the call and promptly located the body which remains at the location.

Garda teams of crime technicians have arrived at the scene which has been sealed off.

The body was located in a green area close to Gallows Hill and the Turnpike and appeared to be lying between a tree and a stone wall.

An undertaker arrived at the scene shortly after midday and the body was removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out.

Gardaí are also believed to be checking the details of a car found parked nearby which locals say had been there since late yesterday.