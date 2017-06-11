Latest: Gardaí seal off site after human torso found in Co. Wicklow

Update: 7.02pmAn investigation has been launched following the discovery of a human torso in the Wicklow Mountains.

The remains were found in bushes by two people returning from a picnic at approximately 7.45pm on Saturday.

Gardai have been unable to identify how long the torso had been left on Military Road, and it is unknown whether the remains are male or female.

Superintendent Pat Ward, of Bray garda station, said that an investigation similar to a murder investigation has been launched.

Following the discovery of human remains in Wicklow, gardaí say the post-mortem results will determine the nature of the investigation

The scene of the discovery in Enniskerry has been preserved while the forensic examination was ongoing.

The State Pathologist and the local Coroner have been notified.

