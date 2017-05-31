Latest: Gardaí make appeal as body in car park linked to Kinahan - Hutch gang feud

Update 2.35pm: Gardaí investigating the fatal shooting of a man which occurred in an underground car park at Sheridan Court flat complex, Dublin 1 have appealed for witnesses and information.

It is believed the killing may be the 12th related to the brutal and ongoing Kinahan - Hutch gang feud.

In their appeal, Gardai reevaled how at approximately 9.55am this morning they were notified that an incident had occurred in a car park at the Sheridan Court flat complex and on arrival discovered a male with apparent gunshot wounds to his body in a VW Golf.

Thw man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Earlier in the morning at approximately 7.55am a car bearing false number plates was discovered on fire in a laneway off Clonliffe Ave Drumcondra.

Investigating Gardaí believe this car is connected to the fatal shooting. The car is described as a grey Opel Astra registration number: 12 D 16387 (False Plates) and was stolen in the Dublin area in April 2017.

The Gardaí have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information, particularly taxi drivers or other motorists who may have camera recording equipment mounted on the dash board or elsewhere on their vehicle and who were in vicinity of Dorset Street, Clonliffe Ave and surrounding areas of Dublin between 7am and 10am this morning Wednesday 31st May 2017, to view any recorded footage they may have and contact Gardaí at Mountjoy Street Garda Station on 01 666 8600, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666111 or any Garda Station.

Mick O'Toole, Crime Correspondent, is on Dorset Street, he says detectives know the victim.

"A car was found burnt out on Clonliffe Road about a mile away from the murder scene at 7.30am this morning.

"We understand that a pistol was found in the car and a suppressor/silencer.

"At about 10.05am a member of the public went to pick up his car at an underground car park at Sheridan Court here... the person saw a man... we believe he was in his car, we believe he was shot in his car," he said.

