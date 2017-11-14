Latest: Gardaí investigating number of burglaries in Kilkenny recover property and arrest man
Update 5.30pm: A man in his 20s was arrested this afternoon in Kilkenny in relation to this investigation.
He is currently detained in Thomastown Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 – Criminal Justice Act 1984.
Earlier: Following a number of burglaries over the last number of weeks in the south Kilkenny area, gardaí in Kilkenny carried out a search of premises today as part of operation Thor.
- During the course of the search in Thomastown, a substantial amount of property was recovered including:
- two caravans;
- a 4X4 vehicle;
- a trailer;
- quad bikes;
- a large variety of power tools.
No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing.
