Latest: Gardaí investigating number of burglaries in Kilkenny recover property and arrest man

Update 5.30pm: A man in his 20s was arrested this afternoon in Kilkenny in relation to this investigation.

He is currently detained in Thomastown Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 – Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Earlier: Following a number of burglaries over the last number of weeks in the south Kilkenny area, gardaí in Kilkenny carried out a search of premises today as part of operation Thor.

During the course of the search in Thomastown, a substantial amount of property was recovered including: two caravans;

a 4X4 vehicle;

a trailer;

quad bikes;

a large variety of power tools.

No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing.