Latest: Gardaí investigating north Dublin shooting appeal for witnesses to black Lexus car driving dangerously

Update 5.55pm: Superintendent Finbarr Murphy from Ballymun Garda Station made has made appeal and appeal for witnesses to a shooting at a Topaz station on Clonshaugh Road, Dublin today.

“We’re looking for an appeal in relation to the car that was involved in this – a black Lexus,” he said.

“It’s an 08D registration number, and we believe that car has been recovered, burnt out, in Ardee in Co Louth.

“So our appeal is for anybody who was in the Clonshaugh Road, in the filling station, at around 1.30pm, or anybody who at the Clonshaugh roundabout may have seen dangerous driving of a black Lexus car.”

Here's Superintendent Finbarr Murphy and the start to his briefing with media. More on @NewstalkDrive shortly pic.twitter.com/BlITjtV0rM — Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) May 10, 2017

Update 4.09pm: Gardaí have just removed a car from the scene of a shooting at a petrol station in North Dublin.

The victim, a man in his late 20s, was rushed to hospital after he was shot at the Topaz station on the Clonshaugh Road. It is thought the victim is critically ill.

At least one of the front windows of the wine-coloured Ford Mondeo was smashed in.

Driver side window shattered in northern registered car at the latest gangland shooting scene #3news pic.twitter.com/1nnQlLR30w — Sarah O'Connor (@sarahoc3news) May 10, 2017

Gardaí have been stopping cars leaving both the garage and a hotel across the road - and a number of witnesses who were in the garage at the time remain there for questioning.

Though the investigation is at an early stage, it is believed the shooting is connected to the Kinahan / Hutch gang feud.

Garda search team combs area outside service station where Hutch associate was shot a number of times this afternoon more on #3news pic.twitter.com/4H72AhV4Jl — Sarah O'Connor (@sarahoc3news) May 10, 2017

There are also suggestions that the victim was wearing a bulletproof vest when he was shot.

Gardaí are due to brief the media before 5pm.

Earlier:

Update 2.34pm: A man aged in his late 20s has been taken to hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting in north Dublin today.

It happened at a service station on the Clonshaugh Road at around 1.35pm this afternoon.

A black car was seen leaving the area.

Gardaí wish to appeal for witnesses or to anyone with information to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 016664400, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Scene of latest gangland shooting at service station in North Dublin , victim a close associate of Hutch gang shot a number of times #3news pic.twitter.com/oazrmGE23L — Sarah O'Connor (@sarahoc3news) May 10, 2017

Earlier:

A man has been shot at a petrol station in north Dublin this afternoon.

It has been reported that the attack happened at between 1.30pm-2pm at a garage on the N32.

His condition is not known as yet.

More as we get it.