Latest: Gardaí investigating fatal shooting in north Dublin appeal for witnesses

Update 1.13pm: Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a 24-year-old man was shot dead in north Dublin at around 2.20am this morning at Moatview Avenue in Coolock.

The 24-year-old man was attacked in a housing estate in Coolock in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí say a Black Audi A3, registration number 00-OY-5067, found partially burnt out in nearby Finglas was connected with the incident.

The mans body has been removed from the scene and a post mortem is taking place this afternoon.

Gardaí have not yet released details about the man's identitiy but say a number of men were with him at the time

They are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

Earlier:Gardaí are investigating a fatal shooting in Coolock, Co Dublin this morning.

The shooting occurred at approximately 2.20am this morning on Moatview Avenue.

A 23-year-old male received fatal injuries and his body remains at the scene.

The area has been sealed off for a technical examination and the office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Coolock on 016664200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.