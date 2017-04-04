Latest: Gardaí find missing Dublin teenager

Update April 5, 8.15am: Derek Cleary has been found safe and well.

Earlier: A 16-year-old has been missing from his home in Fairview, Dublin 3, since last week.

Derek Cleary was last seen on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 29, at 1pm in Fairview.

He is described as being five feet 11 inches tall, of average build, with blue eyes and brown hair that is cut short on sides and longer on top.

It is not known what Derek was wearing when last seen.

Gardaí are concerned for Derek's welfare and anyone who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Clontarf Garda Station on 01-6664800, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.