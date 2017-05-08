Latest: Gardaí confirm man in his 20s dies at Blarney Castle

Update - 12.20pm: Gardai have confirmed that a male in his mid-twenties has died following a fall at Blarney Castle at 10.30am this morning.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious but members from Blarney Garda Station and the emergency services are still at the scene.

Earlier: Gardaí and the emergency services are at Blarney Castle in Co Cork where a man fell from a height earlier today, writes Noel Baker in Blarney.

Staff at the popular tourist spot raised the alarm immediately following the incident which occurred at approximately 10.45am today.

File photo of Blarney Castle.

One member of staff said the man was not injured while kissing the world famous Blarney Stone, and that the incident occurred at another part of the castle.

There were no other details as to how the man fell or from where in the castle. The building is currently closed to tourists although tickets are being sold to view the surrounding gardens.

Gardaí from Blarney and members of the emergency services are still at the scene tending to the man. Staff expect the castle to be closed for a number of hours.

Workers could not confirm earlier reports that the injured man had died and police in Gurranabraher said they were awaiting an update from gardaí at the scene.