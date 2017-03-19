LATEST: Gardaí charge three in connection with St Patrick's Day stabbing in Longford

Update - 10.20am: Gardaí investigating a stabbing in Longford Town on St Patrick's Day have charged three males.

An 18-year-old man and two youths will appear before a special sitting of Longford District Court this morning.

The victim is still being treated in hospital.

Earlier: An 18-year-old man and two youths are still being questioned after a man in his 30s was stabbed in Longford town.

The stabbing happened on New Street shortly after 8.30pm on Friday night.

The man was taken to the Midlands Regional Hospital in Mullingar in a critical condition.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses.