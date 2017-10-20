Latest: Gardaí catch driver going 139km/h during National Slow Down Day

Update 10.42am: Gardaí say that 44 vehicles were detected travelling in excess of the speed limit before 8.30am this morning during National Slow Down Day.

Extra speeding checks were in place on roads across the country today as gardaí aim to raise awareness about the dangers of driving too quickly.

One offender was recorded travelling at 139km/h in a 120km/h zone on the M7 at Osberstown, Naas, Kildare.

Another was found to be driving at 106km/h in a 80km/h zone on the R334 at Cahernichole East, The Neale, Mayo.

Chief Superintendent Finbarr Murphy of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau said: "I would like to commend those road users who are compliant, continue to drive safely and do not put themselves and other road users in danger"

"It is disappointing that 44 drivers were detected speeding putting every other road users in danger we urge all drivers to please slow down.”

Earlier:

The locations of some of the speeding checkpoints are on the garda website.

"This is educational as well, it's not about enforcement," said Garda Derek Cloughley.

"In actual fact, we normally monitor about 100,000 drivers throughout the course of the 24 hours, and we get a couple of hundred detections.

"We don't particularly want to intercept speeding drivers, we wish people would respect the speed limits, and be lower than them or literally at them.

"We don't want people to be travelling in excess of the speed limit."