Latest: Gardaí believe discovery of body in car park may be related to Kinahan - Hutch gang feud

Update 11.50am: Gardaí are investigating the death of a man in Dublin.

At this early stage they believe it may be related to the Kinahan - Hutch gang feud.

Mick O'Toole, Crime Correspondent, is on Dorset Street, he says detectives know the victim.

"A car was found burnt out on Clonliffe Road about a mile away from the murder scene at 7.30am this morning.

"We understand that a pistol was found in the car and a suppressor/silencer.

"At about 10.05am a member of the public went to pick up his car at an underground car park at Sheridan Court here... the person saw a man... we believe he was in his car, we believe he was shot in his car," he said.

Earlier: The body of a man with gunshot wounds has been discovered in an underground car park in Dublin.

He was discovered at Sheridan Court, Dorset St Upper, Dublin 1 at around 9.50am.

Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene.

Earlier, at approximately 7.30am at Clonliffe Ave, a car was found on fire.

Both scenes are currently being preserved.

More to follow.