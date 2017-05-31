Latest: Gardaí believe discovery of body in car park may be related to Kinahan - Hutch gang feud
Update 11.50am: Gardaí are investigating the death of a man in Dublin.
At this early stage they believe it may be related to the Kinahan - Hutch gang feud.
Mick O'Toole, Crime Correspondent, is on Dorset Street, he says detectives know the victim.
"A car was found burnt out on Clonliffe Road about a mile away from the murder scene at 7.30am this morning.
"We understand that a pistol was found in the car and a suppressor/silencer.
"At about 10.05am a member of the public went to pick up his car at an underground car park at Sheridan Court here... the person saw a man... we believe he was in his car, we believe he was shot in his car," he said.
Earlier: The body of a man with gunshot wounds has been discovered in an underground car park in Dublin.
He was discovered at Sheridan Court, Dorset St Upper, Dublin 1 at around 9.50am.
Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene.
Earlier, at approximately 7.30am at Clonliffe Ave, a car was found on fire.
Both scenes are currently being preserved.
The scene of a fatal shooting in Dublin's Dorset St currently sealed off by gardaí pic.twitter.com/PXXcbNgXYC— Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) May 31, 2017
