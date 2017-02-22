Latest: Gardaí arrest two after man dies, another in hospital, following attack at filling station in Co Cork

A man has died and a second is in hospital following an assault at a filling station near Fermoy in County Cork last night.

It is understood that the man, who is aged 40 and is believed to be a Polish national, died after being attacked by another man with a baseball bat.

A second man was taken to Cork University Hospital where his injuries are described as non-life-threatening.

It is understood Gardaí have arrested two men in their early 40s and late 20s as part of the investigation.

They are being held at Fermoy and Mallow Garda Stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Fermoy gardaí are treating as suspicious the death of a man whose body was found at a truck parking area of of a filling station on the Dublin Road in the town last night.

It is understood the victim sustained serious head injuries during a fight involving up to three men.

The row broke out at the Amber fuel station on the edge of the town at around 10.30pm last night.

It is reported by Red FM's Lana O'Connor that the man was pronounced dead at the scene and the services of the State Pathologist's office have been requested by Gardaí.

The area has been sealed off this morning pending the arrival of crime scene investigators.