Latest: Gardaí arrest man 'on way to hit' with firearm and silencer in Dublin

A man is in custody this evening after a firearm and silencer were found in a van in Dublin.

Gardaí have said that officers from the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Special Task Force began the operation after information had been received that someone was to be shot dead.

Reports suggest that the incident could be linked to the Kinahan-Hutch feud.

The vehicle failed to stop for Gardaí on Kylemore Way in Inchicore shortly before 3pm.

Gardaí are said to have rammed the van in order to stop it.

Two men ran from the van and one of them is said to have left behind a pistol with a silencer

The arrested man tried to escape in another vehicle before being apprehended. Gardaí recovered a handgun.

A neighbour in the area, who did not wish to be named, told The Irish Times: “I seen it all, I was standing in my garden and this chap in a grey tracksuit came running down the street with the police chasing after him.

“He tried to get into a silver jeep and two police men caught him. The other two police men tried to break the glass in the car window but they couldn’t break it.

“The man reversed into another car on the street and drove out so then the police man took out his gun and started shooting. There was five shots. I was gobsmacked,” he said.

The arrested suspect, a man in his late 20s, who is known to gardaí, is being detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

A number of shots were fired by Gardaí during the incident but no one was injured.

A second vehicle managed to escape and an investigation is underway.

