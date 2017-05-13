LATEST: Garda Síochána say rules around phone tapping strengthened in recent years

Update 9pm: An Garda Síochána said the procedures and rules around phone tapping have been strengthened in recent years.

Allegations emerged today that a significant number of people - who were not under any suspicion by Gardaí - had their calls monitored.

An ex-Garda - who took a legal action against the force - reportedly made allegations that the practice happened in the late ‘90s and early 2000s.

